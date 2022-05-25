Leading UK food company Cranswick plc has reported increased profits and higher turnover in its preliminary results for the 52 weeks to 26 March 2022.

Turnover crossed £2bn for the first time, with adjusted operating profits up 6.1% to hit £140.6m, leaving operating profit margin at a very healthy 7%.

The company, which mainly concentrates on the supply of pork products, has 20 facilities across the UK including a pig slaughter site at Cullybackey in Co Antrim. That site was previously leased, but was acquired in the last year “to facilitate its future expansion”.

As well as the supply of fresh pork, gourmet foods and cooked meats, Cranswick has also established itself as a supplier of poultry, with 20% of revenue now generated in this sector. It also recently acquired Lincolnshire-based Grove Pet Foods.

In his review of the last financial year, Cranswick CEO Adam Couch highlighted the progress made, with £93.7m invested across the Group to support future growth plans.

However, he was critical of the UK government’s response to calls for support amid rapid escalating feed costs, and the shortage of skilled butchers due to post-Brexit immigration policy.

“More needs to be done by Government in the coming months to ensure that we have a viable long-term pig farming industry,” said Couch.

