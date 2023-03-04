Like many people, I have mixed feelings on Bertie Ahern’s return to Fianna Fáil. I recognise his crucial role in the peace process, and his lifetime of involvement in and commitment to public life in Ireland. However, the issues that caused him to resign from Fianna Fáil a decade ago are a stain on that legacy. Does that mean he should be a pariah in his own party for the rest of his life? Probably not, although his narrative around his personal finances never stacked up and remains unresolved. For that reason, I can’t see him become a candidate for the presidency. Too many questions remain unanswered and would be posed again.

I actually met him once. It was after a Wexford/Kilkenny match in 1990, a League semi-final. A couple of us blagged our way into the Árd Comhairle section for a drink. I was standing at the bar waiting for an order, looking in awe at the size of Ger Henderson’s hands, when Bertie stood alongside me. At the time, he was the Minister for Labour, a man who had a singular ability to bring calm to the regular public sector industrial actions of the 1980’s. I always thought that was where he honed the skills that served him so well in the Northern Ireland peace talks.