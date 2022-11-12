It was probably only political nerds like myself that stayed up late watching the US election results roll in on Tuesday night. That said, most people probably cocked an ear to the news on Wednesday morning as more and more results were reported.

After all, the USA is the world’s most influential democracy, perhaps in history, certainly today. So it matters to all of us who is in charge, what their domestic and foreign policy platform looks like and how likely they are to enact legislation to achieve those policy goals.