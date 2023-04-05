At the annual dinner, former UFU and RUAS President, Billy Martin was presented with the Belfast Telegraph cup for outstanding agricultural achievement by UFU president David Brown.

NI politicians should grasp the opportunities provided by the Windsor Framework deal done between the UK and EU in February 2023, attendees at the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) annual dinner were told last Friday night.

Keynote speaker Sir Robert Goodwill, who is chair of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) committee at Westminster compared the various post-Brexit arrangements to a game of snakes and ladders. He described the original NI Protocol as a “snake”, but said he believed the Windsor Framework is a “ladder” given it addresses a number of the challenges around moving goods from Britain to NI.

“You shouldn’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good. Take the opportunity of climbing the latter that the Windsor Framework presents,” he said.

UFU president

During his address, UFU president David Brown emphasised the importance of food security to the UK, and focused on the work done by NI farmers to provide enough protein to feed 10m people.

He also took aim at those green lobbyists who argue that NI should only produce enough food to sustain its own population, freeing up land to grow trees etc.

“I would argue that is irresponsible when there are other parts of the world that can’t produce any food at all,” said Brown.

