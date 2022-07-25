The optimal number of units is one per six or seven cows.

Many farms expanded cow numbers post-quota, with a combination of this plus TAMS aid for milking equipment resulting in a large number of parlours being replaced by larger, more labour-efficient machines.

The ideal number of units is one per six or seven cows. This typically means a 10-unit parlour for a 70-cow herd or 14 to 16 units for a 100-cow herd.

One person can generally manage a 16-unit parlour by themselves when pre-milking preparation is required.

Additional units

Many farmers who built parlours in recent years also left sufficient pit length to add on additional units in the future if necessary, which would be advisable for nearly all new parlour builds.

A number of other factors also play into account milking efficiency. Automatic cluster removers are an extremely useful addition to a parlour, especially in larger parlours where there is only one milker to help prevent overmilking. They also allow milkers to leave the parlour if necessary for feeding calves, etc.

Cow flow entering and exiting the parlour is also relevant regarding optimising milking efficiency.

Where possible, cows should enter the parlour head on, with a clear exit visible towards the front of the parlour. Cows having to turn at a right angling on entering or exiting will slow down parlour entry and exit times.

Ideally, a backing gate should also be in place, to prevent the milker from having to exit the parlour pit to drive cows in to the parlour.

Low-roofed or dark parlours should also be rectified, as cows generally move towards light. Reinforced skylights should be fitted to reduce the reliance on electrical lighting for milking and to make the parlour a more inviting place for both milkers and cows.