Storing colostrum in the fridge or freezer can be beneficial for those occasions when a cow calves and lacks milk, either from calving before full term or following a difficult labour.

There are a couple of options for storing colostrum, starting with milking some cows in the herd.

However, trying to milk a suckler cow is not straightforward.

Only undertake this task with the cow securely restrained in a head lock and a side gate that closes against the animal to prevent kicking.

Milk the cow into a clean container. If freezing colostrum, transfer it in to a plastic zip-lock bag and don’t over-fill.

When filled in a zip-lock bag, the colostrum will form a thin layer, which is easily defrosted in lukewarm water.

Storing colostrum in a tub or milk bottle is fine, but it takes a lot longer to thaw.

Rather than trying to milk suckler cows, some farmers prefer getting colostrum from a neighbouring dairy farm. This is fine, provided the dairy herd has no history of disease such as Johnes.

When it comes to thawing colostrum, do not use boiling water or machines such as a microwave.

This will denature the vital proteins in the milk. Use lukewarm water to thaw colostrum.

