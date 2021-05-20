Flooded farmland, houses and sheds as a result of the flooding around the turlough Lough Funshinagh near Rahara, Co Roscommon in 2020/2021.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) is to supply an emergency overflow pipe from Lough Funshinagh in Co Roscommon to the River Shannon in order to relieve the current flooding in the area.

Farmers and homeowners have been affected by the flooding of Lough Funshinagh, a turlough, since 2015.

Minister of State for the Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan has now pledged his support for Roscommon County Council’s planned emergency intervention at Lough Funshinagh “to stop the immediate risk of flooding posed by the lake’s high water table to properties and public roads in and around the area,” the OPW said.

In response to a letter received on 19 May from the chief executive of Roscommon County Council Eugene Cummins seeking the assistance of the OPW for flood relief in the area, the Minister confirmed that the OPW will supply the resources requested so that the emergency works can commence without delay.

Assistance

The Minister said he wanted to “reassure Roscommon County Council and the local community at Lough Funshinagh that we stand by you and that we will assist you with the emergency works required to protect properties and public roads.

“I promised full Government support in January to Roscommon County Council to help avert damage from potential flood victims, and, having received the urgent appeal for assistance today, I have instructed the OPW to provide whatever resources are required in terms of labour or equipment to facilitate the council’s preventive flood mitigation works,” he said.

Intervention

The OPW said the council’s decision to intervene is prompted by recent reports and a hydrological update on Lough Funshinagh it has received, which predict flooding levels next winter to exceed previous records and which pose a risk to life should the temporary interventions such as continuous defensive pumping and the raising of public roads fail.

“Starting construction on the overflow pipe now will ensure enough time to lower the water level of the lake in advance of next winter,” the OPW said.

Water levels

IFA Roscommon chair Jim O'Connor said that local farmers have been in contact with the IFA on this issue over the last number of years, but the situation worsened radically in the last 12 months when water levels surpassed those in living memory.

“Many of the 44 farmers with land adjacent to the lough had their property threatened and farm payments cut due to rising water levels.

"In January, I raised this issue with the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue at our AGM,” he said, adding that IFA president Tim Cullinan engaged with Minister of State Malcolm Noonan and that Connacht IFA chair Pat Murphy also spoke with Minister of State Patrick O'Donovan on the issue.

"This work must get under way immediately, and there must be no further delays in completing this emergency project. [The] IFA will continue to liaise with local representatives on this,” he said.

O'Connor praised the enormous local community spirit shown by the residents during a challenging time.