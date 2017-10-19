Orange warning: storm Brian to bring strong winds this weekend

Met Éireann has issued a status orange weather warning for seven counties for Saturday, while a yellow rainfall warning is also in place.

Counties Galway, Mayo, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Clare and Wexford have all been issued with a status orange weather warning for Saturday as storm Brian hits the country.

In Galway and Mayo, northwest winds will reach mean speeds 65-80 km/h with gusts of 110-130 km/h in coastal parts of Connacht with the risk of coastal flooding, as storm Brian tracks eastwards across central and southern parts of Ireland, Met Éireann has said.

For these counties the warning is in place from 6am on Saturday to 6pm on the same day.

Meanwhile, west to southwest winds veering northwest will reach mean speeds of 65-80 km/h with gusts of 110-130 km/h in coastal parts of Munster and coastal parts of Wexford on Saturday also. The warning for these counties is in place from midnight Friday night until 12.00pm on Saturday.

Rainfall warning

Met Éireann has also issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Thursday for all of Munster along with counties Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow and Meath.

Heavy rain is forecast with accumulations between 30 and 50mm possible.

The new weather warnings come as parts of the country, predominantly in the south, are recovering from the effects of ex-hurricane Ophelia, which hit Ireland on Monday.

Mobile services still disrupted