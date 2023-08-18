Farmers have been warned to prepare for windy conditions overnight. \ Philip Doyle

Met Éireann has issued an orange wind warning to farmers for Friday night, with counties Carlow, Cork, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow to be affected.

“Late this evening and tonight, Storm Betty will bring south to southwest gales with severe gusts of up to 130 km/h,” the national weather forecaster said.

The storm warning commences on Friday night at 9pm and the winds will ease off on Saturday morning at 3am.

An orange rainfall warning has also been issued for the seven counties with heavy rain and thundery downpours to hit from lunchtime on Friday.

Impacts

Met Éireann said the gales could cause structural damage, falling trees, travel disruption, localised flooding and power outages.

A yellow wind warning has also been issued for much of the rest of Leinster and Munster.

Gusting winds of up to 110km/h will commence at 9pm Friday night before easing on Saturday morning at 6am.

According to Met Éireann, the wind will be southeast, veering southwest, and will be strongest on higher on exposed coasts and hills.

Affected counties, not included in the orange warning, will include Clare, Dublin, Kerry, Kildare, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly and Westmeath.