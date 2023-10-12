There will be a budget of €57m for organic farmers next year. \ Donal O'Leary

The budget for the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) for 2024 will be €57m, up €21m on the €36m allocated for 2023.

The scheme is set to reopen in the coming weeks with an intake target understood to be in the region of 1,000 new organic conversion farmers to be brought into the scheme from January.

There will then be some 5,100 farmers participating in the scheme as there are already 4,100 set to receive payments this year.

Minister of State Pippa Hackett said that since she took office, “we have doubled the number of organic farmers”.

“Today’s budget contains €57m for organic farming, a 50% increase to help achieve our ambitious goal in the Climate Action Plan of 10% of agricultural land under organic production by 2030,” she said.