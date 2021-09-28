IFA organic project team chair Nigel Renaghan has said the fire in the Glenisk plant in Offaly could have a devastating impact on organic dairy farmers across the country.

Renaghan commented: “The fire could have disastrous consequences for organic milk suppliers. The facility handles the majority of organic milk across the island of Ireland.

“Glenisk suppliers must be safeguarded at this time, and alternative arrangements put in place for the processing of the milk."

Organic suppliers

Glenisk sources milk from approximately 50 organic dairy farmers across Ireland and is the destination for n estimated 90% of all organic milk produced here.

The number of staff employed by the firm had grown to 85 and it held the number one position in the yoghurt market in Ireland, with a 19% share.

Up to now, the company had bolstered its sale of organic yoghurts, following a period of growth since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Extensive damage has been done to the plant in Killeigh, Co Offaly, following a serious fire.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in relation to the incident.