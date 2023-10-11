The push to organics continues. Aiming for 10% of the land area in 2030 remains the goal. An additional €20 million has been allocated for 2024 alone.

This increase of €20m on the 2023 allocation will bring the total outlay planned to €57 million which is about the same as was spent cumulatively supporting organics between 2016 and 2022 inclusive.

So in one year, organic support will pay out what was six years of payments previously.

We understand this additional €20m will allow for maybe another 1,000 spaces in the organic scheme. So while the area under organics continues to grow, the volume of organic output growth remains in question.

Signpost uptake sets bar for rest

This week, the challenge for the industry to adopt emissions reduction measures is laid bare.

The article shows the technology uptake of the best, most technically efficient, most productive, most tuned in farmers to all aspects of environmental and economic sustainability measures.

These results are then compared to the national average uptake measures. Even assessing what would be perceived as simple uptake measures – ‘using protected urea’ – the differences are significant.

Signpost dairy farmers only use about 50% of bag nitrogen as protected urea compared to 15% for all other dairy farmers.

Cattle Signpost farmers spread 37% of bag nitrogen as protected urea versus 4% for cattle farms nationally. Adopting the MACC challenge is the core issue more than silver bullets on emissions.

Slurry storage grant aid – a good move

The move to create a separate investment ceiling to allow all farmers build additional slurry storage on farm beyond regulatory compliance is a really positive step in the right direction.

This might sound like an easy and sensible step change, but it is a big change to existing terms and conditions and if we are to make any changes to water quality improvement, I think it is very important.

While still awaiting EU approval to the exact ceiling amount, the current 40% standard rate of grant aid and 60% for young farmers and female farmers would go a long way to helping to manage nutrients better.