The sale saw a range of quality continental breed organic cattle, smaller traditional-type Dexter and Kerry stock and several lots of organic in-lamb ewes.

Tullow Mart held its inaugural organic sale of cattle and sheep on Wednesday, with buyers and sellers from across the southeast seeking to trade certified organic cattle and sheep.

Special organic mart sales have typically been held in the west to date, with farmers present in Tullow saying the sale was important to prevent leakage of organic stock into conventional markets in the region.

They shared their views on the organic sector, their reduction in input costs and market prospects.

Colm Keane, Co Kildare – Certified organic for 10 years

“It’s a lot easier, farming is a lot easier. We farm the grass now, rather than farm [with meal from] the co-op. We don’t get a bill in the post.

“My biggest bill now is probably diesel for spreading a bit of farmyard dung. Other than that, our costs are gone.

“You try grow better grass, get out with clover. My ewes get no meal and they lamb out on grass from 1 April.

“About 60% of our lambs go to Irish Country Meats (ICM) and we sell the other 40% at home as organic stores.

“I think the market looks good, long-term it’s good. The market is growing across Europe.”

Betty Deacon Bunclody, Co Wexford – Commenced conversion in January 2023

“I believe it’s better for the environment and because fertiliser and feed has gone so dear.

“I wanted to get into something different on the farm. I think it will work for the beef but I’m not so sure what the market is like for the sheep. By the time that we’re out of conversion, I’m hoping there will be more markets opened for sheep, in two years’ time.

“I’ve talked to a lot of other organic farmers and I didn’t find one that was sorry that they’d tried it.

“We have cut back a bit on ewe numbers, not because anyone told us but as we have to provide more of our home feed. We felt that we wouldn’t be able to do it if we kept as much stock as we had.”

Jane Crampton, Hollywood, Co Wicklow – Commenced conversion in April 2021

“We wanted to diversify a bit a few years ago and with the inputs, it was always something we were interested in.

“I suppose the market is still difficult enough. The price of [organic] meal and that has gone up so much. I think that more work needs to be done with the sector to open up new markets, especially abroad, selling organic meat.

“I don’t think we’ll have to cut back on [livestock] numbers just yet. We’re just changing the system.

“We’re just hoping with Bord Bia that they will create new markets because I know there’s a lot more people going into organics.”