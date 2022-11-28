Agroforestry is where trees are planted on land with either crops or livestock in the same area.

Farmers in the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) will continue to receive an organic payment on the land they have planted with agroforestry, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett has said.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, she said that she has been approached by many organic farmers over a number of months, years even, who would be interested in something like agroforestry.

“We don’t have an awful lot of agroforestry in Ireland, but it is something that would resonate a lot with organic farmers, so we just wanted to seek clarification that if an organic farmer who plants agroforestry can get both payments and the answer is yes,” she said.

Progressive step

The same does not apply to the new forestry programme, with the minister confirming that plantation-style forestry on organic land will not receive the OFS payment.

The Organic Trust has said the move is a “progressive step to creating an adaptive, financially resilient and environmentally sensitive farm system and strengthening livelihoods in rural Ireland”.

When asked if she was in favour of a referendum to protect biodiversity, as the Citizen’s Assembly on biodiversity loss recommended at the weekend, she said it would depend on how it was worded.

She said that the Oireachtas and Government will have to look at the assembly’s final report in due course.

Climate action plan

The 2023 climate action plan is to be published in the coming weeks, with the minister stating that nothing is set in stone in terms of measures for the sector yet.

“We agreed our targets back in the summer. I think everyone has a rough idea where we’re looking at, we have identified targets in the previous climate action plan.

“Obviously, the ambition is higher now than previously, we’re still working actively between the departments, officials are engaging, ministers are engaging. Nothing is set in stone yet, but we will get there,” she said.

