The Citizens’ Assembly on Biodiversity Loss has recommended a further uptake for organic farming. \ Claire Nash

The Irish Organic Association (IOA) has highlighted that organic farming allows biodiversity to flourish.

IOA CEO Gillian Westbrook said that there is over 30 years' worth of research demonstrating that this is the case – for biodiversity below and above the ground.

She was responding to and welcoming the recommendations of the Citizens’ Assembly on Biodiversity Loss.

A further increase in organic farming for Ireland was recommended by the assembly as one of the measures it says will restore Irish flora and fauna.

Irish Organic Association (IOA) CEO Gillian Westbrook. \ Donal O'Leary

The Assembly found that developing organic production and consumption should be part of the solution for supporting biodiversity protection and enhancement.

“The Irish Organic Association welcomes the recommendations of Citizens’ Assembly for the Irish government and society to continue to invest in the development of organic food and farming across the country,” Westbrook said.

Policy forefront

The IOA lead said that in order for the organic sector to reach its full potential, it is “essential that organic farmers and businesses, committed to biodiversity protection and enhancement, are at the forefront of Irish agri-food policy”.

She said that such farmers must also be centre-stage in market development activity, from farm to fork.

“This includes not only expanding and developing the organic farmland area and organic supply chains both at home and abroad, but also ensuring that farmers and businesses are adequately rewarded and not restricted for their efforts in supporting biodiversity,” Westbrook concluded.

