The Oireachtas Climate Committee has heard organic farming should receive much stronger supports to incentivise farmers to take it up.

The committee was hearing from Dr Oliver Moore from University College Cork on how to reduce emissions by 51% by 2030 on Tuesday 22 June.

He pointed to the disappointingly low take-up in the organic scheme when it was recently reopened, with the Department of Agriculture falling short of its target of attracting between 400 and 500 farmers.

Attraction

Just over 300 farmers submitted applications and he said that the sector needed to receive €500/ha to attract farmers, with an increase per hectare for horticulture and other sectors.

He was also critical of market outlets for organic and locally produced food and said that more needed to be done to market food produced in local areas at a local level.

Dr Moore was sharing the Oireachtas platform with Macra na Feirme, which injected a note of concern about organic farming, saying that organic horticulture in particular needed a huge amount of labour, which was always difficult to find on farms.

However, it prefaced its comments by saying that Macra was not against organic farming, but did have concerns about its viability.