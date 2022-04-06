There is potential for farmers to receive up to €15,000 per year under the Organic Farming Scheme. \ Philip Doyle

The closing date for applicants to the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) has been extended until Friday 22 April 2022 by Minister of State Pippa Hackett. The initial closing date for the scheme was Friday 8 April 2022.

Minister Hackett said the extension of two weeks means farmers and their advisers will now have “maximum opportunity” to consider and submit their applications.

Farmers entering the scheme could qualify for yearly payments of up to €220/ha during their farm’s conversion period and up to €170/ha when they have achieved full organic status. There is potential for farmers to receive up to €15,000 per year under the scheme.

The scheme, which the Department says is part of its commitment to increase land farmed organically in Ireland, comes with an additional €5m in budget to take in new entrants.

Consultations

Announcing the extended application window for the scheme, Minister Hackett said: “The series of public consultations that has taken place in March 2022 across the country on the new CAP has generated significant interest from farmers in converting to organic farming and the supports that are available.

“I have listened to farmers and their advisers on the need for this extension, and I am pleased now to announce an extension so that they have more time to consider and submit applications.”

The land area paid at the higher rate under the Organic Farming Scheme has expanded from 60ha to 70ha. \ Claire Nash

Changes to OFS include lowering the required stocking rate and expanding the land area paid at the higher rate from 60ha to 70ha in recognition of the larger area farmed by full-time farmers.

Farmers who apply this year can also avail of any new rates introduced next year under the new CAP.

“In a time of high input costs for farmers, the OFS offers an opportunity for farm enterprises to diversify and I would really encourage farmers to consider availing of the high level of supports that my Department is providing for those converting to organic farming,” the Minister said.

Teagasc has also developed a series of new organic farming factsheets to give information to farmers considering organic enterprise options

A guide to the OFS application process and a FAQ document is available here on the Department’s website to assist potential applicants.

Teagasc has also developed a series of new organic farming factsheets to give information to farmers considering organic enterprise options. In addition, a new guide Organic Farming – A Step-by-Step Guide to Conversion has been developed and is available on the Teagasc website here.