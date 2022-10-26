Producers need to weigh up all aspects of the scheme when deciding whether it is the best fit for their farm.

The Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) opened for applications on 20 October and the current tranche will remain open for applications until 9 December 2022. Successful applicants will begin their two-year conversion phase on 1 January 2023. The Department plans to open the next tranche of the scheme in spring 2023.

The payments vary across sectors and are outlined in Table 1. As previously reported, the area of land eligible to draw down at the higher level of payment increases to 70ha from 1 January 2023. On top of these payment rates, there is an annual participation payment of €2,000 for the first year and €1,400 thereafter.

The minimum area applicable for horticulture producers is 1ha and at least 50% of the area eligible for organic payment must be cropped each year. Dairy, tillage and livestock producers must have a minimum area of 3ha to gain entry to the scheme.

The minimum stocking rate allowable under the scheme is a minimum of 0.1LU/ha, on average, over the 12-month calendar period, similar to rules for the Areas of Natural Constraint.

Existing producers

It is important to note that the payment rates outlined below for farmers in full organic status will also apply to existing organic scheme producers once the new CAP Strategic Plan comes in to play on 1 January 2023.

The Department of Agriculture previously announced that the level of grant-aid funding available to organic producers in the On-Farm Capital investment Scheme, which replaces TAMS, will increase to 60% from 1 January 2023.

Organic farmers will also get priority access to the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES). Note that there are some measures which are not available and some area-based payments that will not apply, as areas cannot be double funded under two schemes as per European Commission regulations.

Application process

Farmers interested in joining the OFS must be registered with and certified by one of two organic control bodies; Irish Organic Association (info@irishoa.ie – 090 643 3680) and Organic Trust CLG (info@organictrust.ie – 045 882 377).

Farmers must also register as an organic producer with the Department of Agriculture and the Department advises that this step is normally progressed through the respective organic control body.

A farm plan must be prepared, which can be done by you or an adviser and an animal health plan must also be prepared and signed off by a veterinary practitioner.

Frequently asked questions

Q. How long does it take for animals to be regarded as organic so they can be sold through organic production?

A. Animals will only be deemed organic once you are fully certified, i.e once the farm has undergone its two year conversion period. Existing stock brought through the conversion phase will never be deemed organic, but they can be used to breed organic stock following the conversion phase.

For example, ewes or cows on the farm can be retained long-term for producing organic progeny. It is important to note that once you enter organic conversion, these and all animals on the farm, need to be farmed to organic standards.

Can I purchase conventional animals during the conversion phase? A neighbour told me they were at a meeting and it was said that conventional animals could be taken in. Is this the case?

Once you enter the conversion phase only organic animals can be purchased, with the exception of a derogation in some instances for breeding stock. I imagine the situation your neighbour referred to is that where there are no animals present on the holding, animals can be brought on to the farm for a 120-day grazing period.

Where animals are present, then animals of a different species can be brought in for the same period with prior approval.

These animals must be managed to organic standards while on your farm and the necessary animal identification movement guidelines must be adhered to.

Can I buy in non-organic sheep as replacements for my breeding flock?

Where there is no possibility of sourcing the type of stock you require from other organic producers, then a derogation can be applied for, allowing you to buy up to 20% of your adult flock number for replacements.

These animals will never be regarded as organic, but their progeny will be certified as organic for producers with full organic certification.

Do I have to purchase organic straw for bedding animals?

Conventional straw is allowed for bedding animals. However, if straw is used for feeding animals, then it must be straw produced under organic farming.

I have been told that if I join organic farming I will not be allowed to use veterinary products to prevent and treat blowfly and other external parasites. Is this the case?

It is desirable to try and control blowfly strike by mechanical means such as shearing or dagging etc. As is the case with other health concerns, veterinary treatments are allowed in certain circumstances where deemed necessary under veterinary supervision.

Pour-ons and non-organophosphate dips are allowed, but organophosphate-based products are strictly prohibited. The withdrawal period must be multiplied and doubled or trebled where veterinary anti-parasitic products are administered. The organic certification bodies will provide the exact guidelines for different products.

If I have a major problem with weed control, can I apply for a derogation similar to the allowance to use certain veterinary medicines under veterinary supervision?

There is no derogation to permit the use of synthetic chemicals, fertilisers, pesticides and herbicides under organic farming and all of these are strictly prohibited. The recommendation is to control weeds, and indeed to underpin a satisfactory level of output, by operating a planned rotation.

This is regarded as an essential part of a successful organic production, as it helps to maintain soil fertility, reduce weeds, pests and disease, provide sufficient organic feed for stock and reduce risks by maximising the range of cash grown crops.

Can I outwinter sheep or do I need to provide housing for part of the winter?

Animals can be outwintered in organic production. Organic production abides by the nitrates regulations. If reduced storage capacity is being availed of, then animals can be outwintered at a maximum stocking rate of 1LU/ha.

If sufficient storage is available, then animals can be outwintered with the caveat under both situations that poaching must be avoided. Application dates for applying organic manures are also governed by nitrates rules.

In terms of veterinary products, can I use antibiotics to treat ewes for ailments such as mastitis, for example?

Animal welfare is paramount in organics and treatments can be prescribed by your veterinary practitioner to ensure welfare is not compromised. The Irish Organic Association outlines that for meat production, animals can receive one course of treatment in a 12-month period. Animals for breeding can receive two courses of treatment in a 12-month period.

With animals used for milk production, animals can receive two courses of treatment for mastitis within a 12-month period.

The group states that in cases where the quantities listed above are exceeded, then animals must be sold as non-organic or undergo a further 15-month conversion period. Recording of treatments is a critical part of the scheme and any non-compliance in this area can trigger significant penalties.

Who pays for the animal health plan or can I complete this myself?

There are templates available to demonstrate what should be in an animal health plan from the organic certification bodies. It is desirable that the animal health plan is developed in conjunction with your veterinary practitioner, who must sign off on the plan for it to be accepted. It is the farmer’s responsibility to pay for the animal health plan.

Is training mandatory under the OFS?

Yes, organic applicants are required to complete a 25-hour training course before 1 October 2023. Training courses take place regularly and organisations running them include the National Organic Training Skillnet (NOTS) and Teagasc.

I participated in one of the original organic farming schemes and am planning to apply again under the current tranche. Do I receive in-conversion payment again?

In-conversion payments can only be paid once on land parcels, so you will not be eligible to receive these again. You will still receive payment though and the payment rates for certified producers will apply in your case during the conversion phase.

I am considering entering organics and am looking at the options. I have been quoted €780/t for organic concentrates, which really questions the economics of finishing lambs. Is there any way a percentage of conventional feed can be used?

Once you join the organic scheme, you cannot feed any non-organic feed. You are right in highlighting the economic concerns in finishing lambs with organic concentrates.

The recommended route for finishing lambs is via forage crops. Lambs can be sold from the farm to other organic farmers or conventionally.

Do I need to have housing compliant with the rule that 50% of the floor space must be bedded on entering the scheme on 1 January 2023?

Housing does not need to be compliant on 1 January and must be compliant before the next housing period, i.e winter 2023/2024. This will allow farmers to possibly avail of the higher grant aid to complete conversion works.

Priority for existing organic farmers and young and women farmers

The Department will operate a ranking and selection process where the number of applications exceeds the number of places available in a particular tranche.

The scoring and ranking criteria is outlined in Table 2. As can be seen below, existing producers who are coming to the end of their scheme participation will be awarded a higher score, while the Department is also supporting young trained farmers and women farmers by awarding them points over other farmers.