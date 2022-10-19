Minister Pippa Hackett says she believes the number of farmer applicants to the Organic Farming Scheme could be “in the thousands”. \ Valerie O’Sullivan

The next tranche of the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) is now open for new entrants.

The scheme, set to pay out millions to farmers for organic conversion, will be open for applications until 9 December 2022.

Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity Pippa Hackett announced the re-opening of the OFS on Thursday following what she described as “huge interest at farm walks across the country”.

The scheme could see the average suckler or sheep farmer who converts to organics paid out as much as €61,500 over the next five years.

Speaking earlier this month, Minister Hackett said she believed the number of farmer applicants to the OFS could be “in the thousands”.

Higher payment rates

The scheme includes higher payment rates which the minister announced earlier this year. These could see drystock farmers entering the OFS qualify for yearly payments of up to €300/ha during the conversion period and up to €250/ha when they have achieved full organic status.

Minister Hackett says there has been unprecedented numbers of farmers at organic farm walks this year.

Higher payment rates are available for organic horticultural and tillage farmers. In addition, an annual scheme participation payment of €2,000 in the first year of conversion and €1,400/year thereafter has been introduced as a further support and incentive, outside of the area-based payments.

Minister Hackett says that for a drystock farmer with 40ha, the total payment over the five years under the OFS will be 54% higher than under the previous CAP.

To illustrate this increased level of supports, the Department of Agriculture has developed a payments calculator for farmers, available here.

Organic target

Ireland’s Programme for Government has set a target of more than tripling the organic land area by 2027 to approximately 330,00ha or 7.5% of all agricultural land. This target has been incorporated into Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan, Food Vision 2030 and Climate Action Plan. A total of €256m has been set aside for the OFS over the lifetime of the new CAP.

Minister Hackett says the overall objective of the scheme is to deliver enhanced environmental and animal welfare benefits and to encourage producers to respond to the market demand for organically produced food.

Minister of State at Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett. \ Philip Doyle

She said that the Department anticipates “huge interest among farmers to be reflected in applications to the scheme”.

“Last month, I announced significantly enhanced payment rates. The level of interest in organic farming in Ireland has never been seen before. Farm walks and information events have seen numbers of farmers that are unprecedented.

“The momentum of the organic sector is now very strongly underpinned by Government policy and supported by State agencies including Teagasc and Bord Bia, as well as the private advisory services in ACA and the organic certification bodies. This is a great opportunity for many farmers to maximise sustainability and future-proof their business by reducing their input costs.”

Information for farmers

A guide to the OFS application process and a FAQ document to assist potential applicants is available here.

Teagasc has developed a series of new organic factsheets to give information to farmers considering organic enterprise options. In addition, a new guide “Organic Farming – A Step-by-Step Guide to Conversion” has been developed and is available through Teagasc here.

Finally, copies of the OFS terms and conditions are available here.

