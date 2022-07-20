The organic farming option is being looked at on the Irish Farmers Journal beef and sheep demonstration farm in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

The topic will be discussed and debated at next Tuesday’s national open day. The farm would attract a support payment of over €100,000 across the first five years of being involved in the scheme.

It would mean huge changes to the farming system, a reduction in cow numbers and a move away from the bull beef system to an early maturing terminal sire. Details of the changes that would be required will be presented on the day. Organics will form part of the discussion in the forum which will take place at 2.30pm. The forum will be addressed by the Minister of Agriculture Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.