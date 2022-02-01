The next tranche of the Organic Processing Investment Grant Scheme opened on 1 February, with funding to the amount of €1.2m allocated.

The Organic Processing Investment Grant Scheme aims to develop the organic sector ensuring a consistent supply of high-quality organic produce to the market.

The scheme provides funding to processors who wish to invest in developing facilities for the processing, preparation, grading, packing and storage of organic products, consequently providing them with an opportunity to further enhance income.

Demand on the increase

“As the demand for organic produce continues to increase each year, I am steadfast in my commitment to the development of the Irish organic industry by providing the necessary supports to producers and processors to meet market demands," Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Senator Pippa Hackett has said.

She added: “Following the continued success of the Organic Farming Scheme in increasing the overall yield of quality organic products, the Organic Processing Investment Grant Scheme provides essential financial assistance in the processing of these products, increasing the supply of quality Irish organic products to both domestic and international markets.”

Applicants can apply for grant aid for off-farm investments up to €700,000 on eligible expenditure.

The scheme continues to open in tranches, with this tranche being open from 1 February 2022 to 31 March 2022.

Copies of the terms and conditions of the grant scheme, together with application forms, are available from the Organic Farming Unit, Department of Agriculture, Food and Rural Development, Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford, and on the Department’s website.