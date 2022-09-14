When you look at organic production you need to look at the possibilities, not the problems.” That was one of the clear messages from Jack Nolan from the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine at the recent Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA) organic farm walk in Co Offaly.
Speakers on the night included Noel Feeney, president of the Agricultural Consultants Association; Seamus McMenamin, Bord Bia; Mary Lynch, ACA organic specialist; and a number of speakers from the organic certification and training bodies. There was a huge amount of interest in the organic scheme, with farmers bombarding the speakers with questions.
