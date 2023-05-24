Minister of State of the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett.

The organic sector has secured €1.5m from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR). Bord Bia has been allocated €1m in BAR funding for the promotion and development of the Irish organic sector, and it is understood a further €500,000 will be given to factories for the processing of organic products.

The €500,000 allocation forms part of a separate €1.7m cash injection for the sector as part of the Organic Processing Investment Grant Scheme, with the remaining €1.2m coming from Department of Agriculture reserves.

Minister of State of the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett said the investment will “increase consumer awareness of organics and source new market opportunities for Irish organic food and drink”.

When asked how the organic sector was impacted by Brexit, the Department highlighted the danger of “divergence” between EU and UK organic regulatory requirements; a disadvantage to Irish producers and exporters.

“The UK market for organic produce was €3.1bn in 2022, according to the Soil Associations market report. The myriad of brands and standards consumers face will make it difficult for EU and Irish organic produce to show potential differences between EU and UK organic standards,” a spokesperson added.

Irish Organic Association (IOA) CEO Gillian Westbrook said the €1.5m funding from Government “demonstrates brand Ireland’s clean green image”.

