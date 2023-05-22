This fund will help the development and delivery of marketing campaigns for organic food. / Gerry Faughnan

Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) funding of €1m has been allocated to promote and develop the growing Irish organic sector, Minister of State of the Department of Agriculture Senator Pippa Hackett has announced.

“The number of farmers in the Organic Farming Scheme has doubled in the last year and is expected to increase further in 2023 and beyond.

"This investment represents an opportunity to increase consumer awareness of organics and source new market opportunities for Irish organic food and drink,” she said.

Minister Hackett added that “this support will facilitate the development and delivery of marketing campaigns to highlight to consumers the increasing availability of quality Irish organic food”.

Bord Bia

Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole said the “fund will ensure that Bord Bia deliver[s] a range of activities and supports to help increase the consumer awareness of Irish organic food, drink and horticulture, while identifying future market opportunities for the sector for the years to come”.

Bord Bia’s organic sector manager Emmet Doyle said: "Bord Bia has been working closely with the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine and the wider organic sector to develop a comprehensive programme of activity to support the future growth of the industry.”

Doyle added that “the key initiatives include the development of a multiple touchpoint organic advertising campaign targeting Irish consumers, robust export market research and the Irish organic sector's participation in Natexpo, one of the leading global organic trade shows, which will take place in Paris later this year."

Minister Hackett concluded after the announcement of €1m that “it will also showcase the sustainable methods used to produce it [organic food], which not only benefit the environment, but also promote the highest animal welfare standards”.

Fund

The BAR fund aims to provide financial support to the member states, regions and sectors most affected by Brexit to deal with the adverse economic, social, territorial and, where appropriate, environmental consequences.

Ireland, as the member state most affected, has received a significant allocation of over €1bn or just over 20% of the entire reserve, the Department said.

“The designated body for managing and deciding on the reserve in Ireland is the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform and it is co-ordinating Ireland’s overall policy position on the BAR.

"The eligibility criteria set by the EU to qualify expenditure under the reserve are stringent and any proposed expenditure must demonstrate a direct link to negative impacts arising from Brexit,” it added.