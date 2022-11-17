Cotter Agritech, based in Co Limerick is hosting an open day focusing on organic sheep farming and its Cotter Crate sheep handling technology on the family’s farm at Dromtrasna North, Abbeyfeale (V94 A3H3), on Saturday 19 November.

The event takes place from 11am to 1pm and will feature topical advice on organic farming in light of the impending scheme closing date of 9 December 2022.

Teagasc organic specialists will discuss the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) along with relevant technical information on organic farming while Cotter Agritech explain the Organic Trust will give an outline of the OFS inspection process.

Those in attendance will also hear a sheep farmer’s experience of organic farming.

The other main component of the day is a demonstration of the Cotter Crate sheep handling system.

The company says this will include information on the following aspects:

How the Cotter Crate sheep handler works and labour benefits.

Profitability benefits from regular weighing, EID recording and good drafting facilities.

Dagging, tagging, drenching, vaccinating demo with Cotter Crate.

Selective treatment of wormers with Cotter Crate working with the SmartWorm app to reduce wormer resistance in sheep.

Farmers interested in attending are required to register here or by texting Nick on 086-330 1490.

