The Government is focused on reaching 10% of all land farmed organically by 2030.

The new strategic plan for the growth of the organic sector is the subject of a public consultation process which began on 10 July, according to Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett.

The consultation session will be open for seven weeks and ends on 18 August 2023.

Referring to the proposed consultation, the minister said: “This is an opportunity for all stakeholders and members of the public to contribute to the development of a new strategic plan for the development of the organic sector. The Government is focused on reaching 10% of all land farmed organically by 2030.

“The strategy will incorporate sectoral and cross-sectoral recommendations, market developments, training and education, public awareness and wider EU policy.

"It is critical that stakeholders have their views considered in developing this strategy, which aims to build on the recent expansion of the sector and provide clear direction for further growth of the organic sector towards 2030,” she said.

This strategy for the growth of the organic sector up to 2030 is being developed by the organic sector strategy group, which was reinstated by Minister Hackett in 2022 and is led by Padraig Brennan.

Chair of the Organic Strategy Forum Brennan stated: “It is important to fully understand the views and asks of all interested stakeholders.

"The public consultation provides an opportunity to capture those views, which will help drive the direction of the strategic plan for the minister and her Department to support the anticipated growth in Irish organic food supplies over the period to 2030,” he said.

Promotion

Senator Hackett has also made a public call for proposals to promote the multi-function benefits of organic farming in Ireland.

Over the last 12 months, the number of farmers entering the organic farming scheme has doubled, Minister Hackett said.

She said the “potential for further growth is strong and it is opportune that funding is allocated to projects that promote and explain the benefits of the organics”.

Minister Hackett explained that organic farming places an emphasis on the consideration and application of production methods that do not damage the environment, concern for animal welfare and the production of high-quality agricultural products, as well as working with soils.

“There are so many benefits for the farmer, the land, the environment and those who consume the products. This call will help promote many of these benefits,” she urged.

Applications for the call for the years 2023 to 2024 will be accepted from 6 July to 28 July 2023.

Submissions can be emailed to organicpolicy@agriculture.gov.ie or sent by post to Organic Policy Unit, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford.