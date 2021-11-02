The chair of the IFA's organics project team, Nigel Renaghan, has said under the new CAP payment rates must be increased to €520/ha for farmers in conversion and €470/ha for flat rate payments.

Reneghan acknowledged the increased funding of €256m for organics under the new CAP proposals. However he stressed that existing organic farmers must be rewarded and encouraged to continue farming organically

He insisted that organic framers must not be excluded from any other environmental schemes under the new CAP.

He stated: “IFA is calling for the organic strategy 2019-2025 to be acted upon and implemented immediately and farmers must be fully engaged in this process.

“A whole-of-Government approach is needed to develop a farmer friendly system that actively supports and encourages farmers to invest in organic farming."

Expansion

Renaghan is adamant that Irish organic producers must be supported to ensure producers have confidence to convert or expand their organic enterprises to access premium markets.

“The European market for organic products is expected to reach €86bn by 2022. The current programme for government target is for Ireland to reach the EU average of 7.5%.

“It’s clear that there are huge opportunities for the sector. I believe that public procurement will play an important role for organic commodities,” he said.

“The outcome is a significant first step in maximising the opportunity for organic farming in this country. Currently, the majority of organic produce is imported.

“All stakeholders, including Bord Bia and Teagasc, must work together to grasp the opportunity that organic farming offers."

“The sector is currently under-resourced in terms of market research, production research and development, and specialised advisory services.

“IFA has lobbied extensively for increased funding to allow for the expansion of the organic sector,” he insisted