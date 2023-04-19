Farm roadways and fencing are both eligible for garnt aid under the scheme. \ Ramona Farrelly

The Organic Capital Investment Scheme is now open for applications, with grant aid of 60% available through the scheme for organic farmers to invest in facilities and equipment.

Fixed investment options grant aided in the scheme include sheds, silage pits, slurry storage facilities, meal bins, fencing and farm roadways.

Mowers, toppers, haybobs, front loaders, min-till implements and are among the equipment options provided for.

The scheme was opened on Wednesday by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett.

TAMS III

It is the fourth sub-scheme to open under the phased rollout of the new five-year €370m Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS III).

The Department expects all remaining TAMS III options to be opened to applications before mid-June.

Fixed investments must be constructed or installed on eligible organic land to qualify for grant aid under the scheme.

Additional organic payments

Minister Hackett said that the organic TAMS III options will support farmers transitioning to organics along with the higher payment rates under the 2023 Organic Farming Scheme.

“The launch of the Organic Capital Investment Scheme will assist organic farmers to undertake the necessary investment to successfully improve their farms to organic standards and to further develop their farms,” Minister Hackett announced.

“It complements the significant increase in grant rates under the Organic Farming Scheme which saw the number of organic farmers in Ireland more than double in the last 12 months.”

A 60% rate of grant aid is a boost on the 40% provided in other TAMS III schemes open to those farming conventionally.

“The higher 60% grant rate signifies the importance we attach to developing our organic sector,” Minister Hackett continued.

“We’ve set ourselves an ambitious target of reaching 10% of land farmed organically by 2030 and progress is excellent to date. These supports will be a further incentive to farmers who are interested in farming organically.”

60% grant aid

Minister McConalogue also welcomed the opening of the scheme, stating that grant aid for investments will help meet organic targets.

“This scheme has an important part to play in the development of the organic farming sector,” the minister commented.

“The 60% grant-aid rate available to participants of the organic farming scheme will enable organic farmers to invest in their farms and help to increase the area of sustainably farmed land.”

