Organic farm walks covering a range of farm enterprises have been organised by Teagasc, with the support of the Department of Agriculture and organic organisations. / Farrelly Richard.

Teagasc has organised a series of information events, including webinars and farm walks, for farmers who are considering joining the new Organic Farming Scheme.

The scheme will launch on Wednesday 9 February.

Teagasc director Professor Frank O’Mara also announced plans for an addition to the organic specialist team in Teagasc, which will enable it to continue to work with farmers interested in the farm system.

Busy programme

Prof O’Mara said: “Teagasc has a busy programme of activities planned for 2022, for existing organic farmers and for those considering converting.”

A national webinar organised by the Teagasc organic specialists will take place on Wednesday 23 February at 7.30pm and will focus on supporting farmers interested in applying for the 2022 Organic Farming Scheme.

The webinar will be broadcast using Zoom and participants will have an opportunity to submit questions during the live broadcast. Readers can register for the online event here.

A second national Teagasc webinar on the sale of organic produce is planned for Wednesday 30 March, also at 7.30pm.

Elsewhere, the Teagasc advisory service has organised a series of local webinars for those interested in organic farming. These webinars, entitled Is Organic Farming an Option for Your Farm?, will commence on 16 February 2022 and take place across the Teagasc advisory regions.

Farm walks

In association with the Department of Agriculture and organic organisations, Teagasc has also organised 12 organic farm walks.

The series of walks will commence on 2 March 2022 at 12pm on the farm of Seamus Howard, an organic dairy farmer in Co Clare.

Teagasc organic specialist Joe Kelleher said: “These 12 organic farmers are located around the country and have a range of farming enterprises, so it’s an ideal opportunity to come along and see a working organic farm and to learn from those who are practising organic farming.”

More details about the Teagasc farm walks are available here.

