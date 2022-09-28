Origin Enterprises picked one of the busiest media days of the year this week to release its financial performance for the year gone by, an increase in operating profits by some 96%.

With revenue growing by 41% to €2.3bn, the ‘agronomy services’ company seems to have done well last year despite “exceptional price volatility” for feed and fertiliser raw materials.

While company bosses may have hoped the strong performance went unnoticed during the Budget 2023 media frenzy on Tuesday, I’m sure tillage farmers in Ireland, the UK, Romania, Poland, Ukraine and Brazil will think a bit differently.