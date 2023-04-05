Last year when Origin announced the purchase of Keystone Environmental Services, a UK-based company specialising in design, planning and delivery of ecological solutions, Origin CEO Sean Coyle said the sector was a key priority for the company.

True to his word, Coyle and Origin announced the acquisition of another UK-based planning and environmental consultancy, Neo Environmental Limited.

The purchase, for an undisclosed sum, “aligns with [Origin’s] strategy to broaden the group’s amenity, environmental and ecological portfolio and enhances our ability to deliver on our ambition of promoting sustainable land use,” Coyle said.

Neo has an Irish footprint, with an office in Kildare from where the company work on solar farm applications, including the successful Monread solar farm.

Looking ahead for Origin, Coyle said that after returning €60 million to shareholders through buybacks in the past two years, near-term capital deployment “will be focused on further bolt-on acquisitions, strategic capex to drive organic growth and our progressive dividend policy.”

That quote from Coyle sounds a lot like confirmation that Origin is finished buying back its own stock for now, which may help explain the 5% drop in share price in the two trading sessions following the announcement of the Neo takeover.