Origin Enterprises, owners of the Goulding’s fertiliser brand, announced a jump in revenues of 47.3% to €880.6m for the third quarter of its financial year, which ended on 30 April.

This brings revenues for the year-to-date up to €1.758m, a 50.2% increase.

Volumes for the year-to-date were 2.3% ahead of last year, though down in the third quarter, reflecting lower fertiliser sales.

The company reported that strong performance in the group’s seed and crop protection businesses offset reduced fertiliser demand.

Other announcements in the third quarter trading update included the news that the €40m share buy-back programme was 96% complete and that chair Rose Hynes would be succeeded by Gary Britton at the 2022 AGM.

Guidance for earnings per share for the 2022 financial year was put in the range 64c to 68c, excluding any impact of the ongoing share buy back programme.