Ornua create an index or milk price equivalent from the prices they get from actual sales like this Kerrygold butter on sale in China.

Ornua has increased the assumed processing costs used to calculate the PPI index to reflect recent energy price rises.

The change means the 7.0 c/l it has used since July 2020 will now be increased and linked to an energy index.

This month it moves the processing costs from 7 c/l to 8.7 c/l.

The change narrows what has been a widening gap between the farmgate price and Ornua’s PPI.

Difference

From March to December 2021 there has been a difference of between 1.2c/l and 5.1c/l between the Ornua PPI and what farmers received.

Across the big supply months, the gap was 3 c/l.

Ornua said the rising energy costs could account for 0.85c/l of the gap last year so that still leaves 2.15c/l of a difference between the PPI and farmgate price.

The February PPI is up to 152.3 from 147.2 or 43.4 c/l ex VAT which is the same as it was in January now that the processing cost is increased.