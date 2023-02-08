Further declines in the Ornua PPI are expected over the coming months, according to a spokesperson. \ Claire Nash

The Ornua purchase price index (PPI) for January has fallen by 6.3% for an equivalent January milk price of 46.54c/l excluding VAT.

The PPI for the first month of the year, announced on Wednesday, is 162.4, down from 173.4 in December.

An Ornua spokesperson said that the decrease in its PPI is due to “recent market correction and resulting weaker returns across all products”.

They said that based on current spot pricing, further declines in the Ornua PPI are expected over the coming months.

