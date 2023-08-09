The Ornua scholarship will support a postgraduate student in the upcoming academic year, in pursuing a career path towards sustainability leadership in agri-food.

Applications are now open for the fully funded postgraduate Ornua scholarship for the 2023/24 MSc in Sustainable Development, Agri-Food and Co-operatives programme. The master's degree integrates collaborative approaches into the study of sustainable development and agri-food.

The scholarship for Cork University Business School, which is part of University College Cork (UCC), is worth €16,000 to the student recipient, as it covers college fees and also a stipend.

Through a combination of work placements and research-based learning, the programme equips students with the knowledge, skills and practical experience needed to secure exciting roles across sustainable development and agri-food, in areas such as environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG), green energy, logistics, project management, agri-advisory, and consultancy and research.

As part of their participation in the programme, the successful scholar will complete a work placement with Ornua in 2024.

Applications

Applications for the Ornua scholarship are now being accepted. The closing date for applications is Friday 21 August.

Dr Olive McCarthy, programme director of the MSc in Sustainable Development, Agri-Food and Co-operatives, UCC, said: “The strategic vision of Cork University Business School focuses on creating responsible leaders to design and deliver sustainable business. The Ornua scholarship on the MSc in Sustainable Development, Agri-Food and Co-operatives closely aligns to this vision in supporting and nurturing talented students to become the sustainability leaders of tomorrow."

Ornua Scholar for 2022/23 Celia Cremin said: “Working closely with Ornua has opened doors to a vast array of resources and opportunities. Through their mentorship and guidance, I have gained valuable insights into the dairy industry. My placement has offered an opportunity to witness first-hand the inner workings of a team dedicated to driving positive and sustainable change.

"I have experienced the great work being done, but also the reality of some of the challenges facing the industry today. This placement has also facilitated many opportunities to network and connect with numerous industry experts. Undertaking this MSc, along with the opportunity to complete my placement with Ornua, has afforded me a strong competitive edge as I embark on my future career."

For further information and to apply, visit www.cubsucc.com/news/ornua-scholarship/