Chief people officer at Ornua Majella Darcy and the co-op's CEO John Jordan at the launch of the 2023 graduate programme. / Ornua

Recent graduates can now apply to join the 2023 Ornua graguate programme, with the dairy sales co-operative offering positions in a wide range of roles which will begin in autumn 2023.

The programme offers a permanent job to successful applicants, as well as classroom learning modules and mentoring from leaders within the co-op.

The successful graduates will be presented with opportunities to enter the programme as part of the co-operative’s operation in countries including Germany, Nigeria, Spain and the US.

Graduate programme roles cover aspects of the dairy industry from sales, marketing and finance to engineering, IT and supply chain management.

The 2023 tranche of the programme will close to applications on 21 October 2022.

Talent ‘key’ to Ornua’s success

Speaking at the programme’s 2023 launch, chief people officer Majella Darcy commented that the programme allows successful graduates to gain experience from within Ornua’s diverse range of activities.

“We are delighted to once more welcome applications from passionate graduates who are keen to begin their career journey within the food industry by joining a diverse, international business like Ornua,” Darcy said.

“For 61 years, Ornua has brought world-class Irish dairy to consumers around the globe and key to that success story has been our strong pipeline of outstanding talent.

“We are committed to nurturing the careers of our people at all levels of the business and through our industry-leading graduate programme, we aim to leverage the deep knowledge within our business to shape the next generation of talent.”

Ornua also said that many of its current senior staff, including CEO John Jordan, entered through the graduate programme.

Those interested can find out more here.