The sitting will be the second time the committee visits the topic of fixed price milk contracts in a few weeks.

Ornua has accepted an invitation extended by the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture on the issue of fixed milk price contracts, as pressure mounts on dairy processors to deliver further supports to farmers locked into milk prices.

Confirmation that the processor co-operative would go before the committee was given to the Irish Farmers Journal by the committee’s chair and dairy farmer Jackie Cahill TD.

Most processors have already moved to amend prices somewhat, but significant differences remain between the contracted price and those being paid for non-contracted milk supplies.

Cahill, a former president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA), stated that he recognised the importance of delivering a solution for farmers affected by the issue and that he had met with a “significant” number of those involved.

“There are a large proportion of them [farmers in fixed price milk contracts] left economically unviable,” the TD claimed.

“Everyone has to share some of the pain,” he said.

Ornua will address the committee on the evening of 22 June.