Ornua UK, the largest supplier of British and Irish cheese in the UK market has reported an increase in pre-tax profits to £8m (€9.2m) for 2021, up from £5.2m (€6m) the previous year.

The company attributes the increase to what it describes as “favourable commodity movements” which is rising dairy market prices and reduced administrative expenses.

This was despite turnover falling to £400m (€459m) compared with £411m (€472m)the previous year. Ornua UK attributed this to the diminishing impact of COVID 19 in 2021 and pointed out that 2021 volumes were still 16% ahead of 2019 levels.

Ornua UK is primarily a butter and cheese supplier to the UK market with brands such as Pilgrims Choice and Kerrygold.

It sources supplies from within the Ornua group plus UK suppliers, having renewed its supply contract with First Milk in the current year.

Ornua UK is headquartered at Leek in Staffordshire where it operates a butter and cheese packing site employing 700 people.