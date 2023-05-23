The top-priced bull Dromona Oscar with owner Maurice Geary. The bull sold for €5,100.

Home sales for bulls continue to be strong in dairy beef circles, with just 24 of the 38 entries turning up for the Irish Hereford Breed Society show and sale of bulls in Central Auctions Mart in Nenagh on Thursday.

Despite the ringside not being packed, the spectators that were present were certainly keen to make a purchase at the final breed society sale of the season.

Another strong sale for the Irish Hereford Breed Society saw the average price coming in at €3,104, while there were only three of the 24 bulls forward taken home unsold.

Topping the trade was Limerick man Maurice Geary with his August 2021-born bull Dromona Oscar.

JJ and Michael Barrett with their November 2021-born bull Gurtaleen Inchvale Joker that sold for €4,100.

Oscar was sired by Allowdale Rambo 738 out of a FH William-bred cow. He came with five stars on carcase weight and carcase conformation, along with a 4.3% calving difficulty figure and was knocked down at €5,100.

It was a worthwhile journey for well-known Co Meath breeders Philip and Catherine Smyth when they took home the reserve champion rosette with their January 2022-born Ardmulchan Trailblazer.

Trailblazer was sired by Ballinveney Tiger and out of a Grianan Emperor cow and carried a carcase weight figure of +13.9kg, a dairy cow calving difficulty figure of 5.4% and a €74 terminal index. He was one of two bulls to be knocked down at €4,300 to a pedigree herd.

The second bull to hit the €4,300 price tag was Roscommon man Padraig McGrath with his March 2022-born bull Kye Bruce 974.

Philip and Catherine Smyth sold their January 2022-born bull Ardmulchan Trailblazer for €4,300.

Bruce was sired by Pulham Ranger and out of a Free Town Hotspur cow and he came with a +11.2kg figure for carcase weight and a five-star terminal figure.

It was a memorable day for Co Cork breeders JJ and Michael Barrett who sold their November 2021-born bull Gurtaleen Inchvale Joker for €4,100. Joker came with a five-star figure for carcase weight at +12.9kg, along with five stars for carcase conformation.

The champion bull was sired by Pulham Powerhouse and was bred from a Moyclare Phoenix dam.

Local man William Duff sold his July 2021-born bull Ballinalickpoll 1 Harvey for the next hightest price of €4,000.

Harvey was sired by Normanton 1 Laertes out of a Trillick Hotspur dam and came with a +5.5kg carcase weight figure, along with a 4% calving difficulty figure.

There were nine more of the remaining sold lots that achieved a sale price of €3,000 or more on the day, including Glaslough Zed that sold for €3,900, Carrabane Captain, Skehanore Honour, Finnan Joe and Broughall Peadar that sold for €3,500, Grianan Worldwide, Grianan Wingman and Ballinveney Equator that sold for €3,200 and Banteer 1 Hollybush 127 that sold for €3,000.