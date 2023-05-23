The birds live and feed by water bodies.

The reintroduction of osprey to Ireland is an attempt to establish a viable population and gain insights into the country's ecosystem health.

The osprey, a fish-eating bird of prey, had disappeared from the Irish landscape.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) aims to introduce 12 osprey chicks in July and the primary objective of the reintroduction programme is to establish a self-sustaining population of ospreys in Ireland.

Minister of State Malcolm Noonan said: "The NPWS plans to bring 50 to 70 osprey chicks to Ireland from Norway over the course of five years.

"Building upon the knowledge gained from the white-tailed eagle introduction, our highly skilled team is now well-equipped to embark on the reintroduction of the osprey."

Biodiversity week

During National Biodiversity Week, Minister Noonan visited existing nesting platforms that currently serve migratory ospreys occasionally visiting Ireland.

To enhance the nesting infrastructure, new platforms are being established along the migratory route between northern Europe and Africa in Ireland's southeast. These platforms will be ready to accommodate the arriving chicks this summer.

NPWS divisional manager Eamonn Meskell elaborated on the preparations, stating: "In addition to the holding pens at the release sites, artificial eyries will also be constructed in the release area.

"Once the chicks arrive in Ireland, we will diligently monitor their progress, adapting their feeding regimen to facilitate their eventual release over the summer."

NPWS divisional manager Dr Philip Buckley expressed gratitude toward the Norwegian authorities and colleagues.

"We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the authorities and colleagues in Norway for providing the young ospreys and their invaluable expertise.

"We are equally grateful to the farmers, landowners and other experts from Ireland, Northern Ireland, Britain, Europe and beyond who have contributed their expertise to this endeavour.”