There are 90 cattle classes at the Ossory show. / Donal O' Leary

This Sunday’s Ossory Agricultural Show has been postponed for a week and will instead take place on Sunday 30 July.

Show organisers of the popular Laois show announced on Saturday evening that the show had been postponed due to health and safety concerns following heavy rainfall on Saturday.

“It’s with a heavy heart, that we have to announce the postponement of tomorrow’s Ossory Agricultural Show, due to health and safety concerns following today’s heavy rainfall.

“We feel that in the interest of the safety and wellbeing of all our patrons, competitors, and traders, that it is the correct decision to make,” show organisers said in a statement.

There are 90 cattle classes at the show and, this year, the show will mark its 125th anniversary.

The Ossory truck show will go ahead on Sunday, but unfortunately it will not be open to the public, again for health and safety reasons.