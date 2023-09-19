Jennifer Harty, Daniel and Emer Curtin, judge Laura Cornthwaite and Kerry Holstein club chair Leo O’Connor with the overall junior champion, Emerald Lambda Ashling.
\ Shanon Kinahan
Brodie Molloy, Andy Patterson (judge) and Jim Harrison, national secretary, ISA, with supreme cattle champion at the 2023 Castleblayney Show. \ Evelyn Eilish
Saoirse, Michael, Thomas, Áine and Darragh O’Doherty from Mullagh, Co Clare, with their pair of calves that were both first prizewinners at the 2023 Kildysart Show. \ Shanon Kinahan
Judge Alymer Power standing alongside his Hampshire Down championship lineup at Sheep 2023 in Gurteen. \ Shanon Kinahan
Senator Tim Lombard presenting the TSB cup to Daniel O’Donovan for the beef interbreed champion, Don Oreo, at Dunmanway Agricultural Show. Also pictured are Valerie Keogh and Patrick O’Donnell, judges, and Donal O’Donovan, chief steward.
Grace, Linda, David, Luke and Josh Wharton from Birr, Co Offaly, with their champion calves and sheep at the 2023 Tullamore FBD National Livestock Show. \ Shanon Kinahan
Garrett Behan, Tom Acheson, Errol McCartan, David Pearson, Sean Lowry, John Ramsbottom, Matthew Goulding, Edward Walsh, Jack and Sean Ramsbottom at Clonmel Show with the interbreed pairs champion, a pair of February 2023 born twin Limousin-cross calves owned by Sean and Jack Ramsbottom. \ Shanon Kinahan
Emma McElhill and Jack Smyth with the overall North Country Cheviot champion and 2023 Balmoral Show overall interbreed sheep champion. \ Kathryn Shaw
The 2023 Tullamore FBD National Livestock Show. \ Shanon Kinahan
Aisling and Frank Burke at the 2023 Tinahely Show with Spud, their Commercial male champion, the €2,500 Zurich Insurance Commercial champion, and FBD senior Belgian Blue champion. / Shanon Kinahan
William Smyth and Elanor Reilly exhibiting the overall Limousin champion cow and calf pair at the 2023 Oldcastle Show. \ A Moore Media
Tommy Staunton, Ian Parke, Trevor Chadwick and Amanda Ribeiro with the overall Shorthorn champion Caramba Oi Edna and her January-born calf at foot, Caramba Tequila. \ Shanon Kinahan
Lineup of South of Ireland prizewinners winner at the 2023 Balmoral Show. \ Shanon Kinahan
Oliver Thompson (11) of Kesh Co Fermanagh won both commerical champion and younge handler championship at Fermanagh County Show. \ Houston Green
Molly Bradley and Fergal Gormley, both Northern Ireland competitors sharing their congratulations at the 2023 ISA, IFJ and FBD all-Ireland young stockperson finals. \ Shanon Kinahan
Niall Regan, Sam Coleman, Michael Flanagan, Yvonne Brady and Brendan Regan with Coney Island Uptown Girl, Female Champion at Iverk Show. \Tricia Kennedy
The €13,000 Bailey’s championall-Ireland dairy cow championship 2023 sponsored by Diageo and Tirlán. \ Shanon Kinahan
David and Albert Connolly pictured with their Charolais bull Balmyle Sandy who was the overall supreme champion of the 2023 Balmoral Show. \ Shanon Kinahan
