Ewes and Lambs in snow filled fields near Roundwood, Co Wicklow. \ Philip Doyle
Snowy lambs
Ewes and Lambs in snow filled fields near Roundwood, Co Wicklow. \ Philip Doyle
Feeding time
Farmer, Brian Patton from Manor Kilbride moves a bale of Silage from Slievethoul, Co Dublin, to feed his cattle. \ Damien Eagers
Richard Kelly from Fourmilehouse. Co Roscommon. He is the farm manager on Gavins Drumanilra Organic farm. He rears Dexter castle that supply restaurants and farm shops in Carrick-on-Shannon. \ Philip Doyle
Fertilliser
Conor Creighton spreading fertilliser on silage ground outside Longford town. \ Philip Doyle
New Calves
Henry Cahill with calves born that morning on the farm at Ballymartin, Pallaskenry, Co Limerick. \ Odhran Ducie
Henry Cahill bringing in the cows for evening milking at Ballymartin, Pallaskenry, Co Limerick. \ Odhran Ducie
Richard Kelly from Fourmilehouse. Co Roscommon. He is the farm manager on Gavins Drumanilra Organic farm. He rears Dexter castle that supply restaurants and farm shops in Carrick-on-Shannon. \ Philip Doyle
Ewes and Lambs in snow filled fields near Roundwood, Co Wicklow. \ Philip Doyle
Snowy lambs
Ewes and Lambs in snow filled fields near Roundwood, Co Wicklow. \ Philip Doyle
Feeding time
Farmer, Brian Patton from Manor Kilbride moves a bale of Silage from Slievethoul, Co Dublin, to feed his cattle. \ Damien Eagers
Richard Kelly from Fourmilehouse. Co Roscommon. He is the farm manager on Gavins Drumanilra Organic farm. He rears Dexter castle that supply restaurants and farm shops in Carrick-on-Shannon. \ Philip Doyle
Fertilliser
Conor Creighton spreading fertilliser on silage ground outside Longford town. \ Philip Doyle
New Calves
Henry Cahill with calves born that morning on the farm at Ballymartin, Pallaskenry, Co Limerick. \ Odhran Ducie
Henry Cahill bringing in the cows for evening milking at Ballymartin, Pallaskenry, Co Limerick. \ Odhran Ducie
Richard Kelly from Fourmilehouse. Co Roscommon. He is the farm manager on Gavins Drumanilra Organic farm. He rears Dexter castle that supply restaurants and farm shops in Carrick-on-Shannon. \ Philip Doyle
SHARING OPTIONS: