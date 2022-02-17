My Farming Week for our Spring IFJ Junior is 12 year old Adam Doran from Carlow

My Farming Week for our Spring IFJ Junior is 12 year old Adam Doran from Carlow

My Farming Week for our Spring IFJ Junior is 12 year old Adam Doran from Carlow

My yard: “I help my Dad, John Doran, in his yard. He is a contractor. We have about 44 machines including tractors, diggers, ploughs, bulldozers, a dumper and a vintage combine. We also have hens and ducks.”

The machinery: My Dad has a John Deere 6620 and a Case International – these are his most important machines as they are his working tractors and his other tractors are vintage.”

The system: “We have a Massey on hire that we call the Goldbelly because my Dad painted the engine gold.”

My routine: “Every day after school I get something to eat and do my homework. Then I get changed and when my Dad gets home I go down the yard. I feed the animals every morning before school.”

My favourite job: “My favourite job on the yard is washing the machinery and sweeping the tractors out.”

Part-time lorry driver: “I often go on the lorry with my Dad. We go to a lot of places. He draws loads out of the quarry. I really like going in the lorry. It is a lot of fun.”

Favourite shop: “My favourite shop is Borris Agri Centre. We usually go in to buy two bags of chicken pellets and two bags of worker dog nuts.”

Family: “My Mam is Edwina and my two sisters are Jessica and Shauna. I have a Rottweiler called Bobby, 14 cats, 12 chickens and five ducks.”

Next steps: “As soon as I can, I want my lorry licence. I don’t want to go to college, I want to work right away. I also want to get my tractor licence and be a contractor like my Dad.”

Read more

Toy review: JOHN DEERE-OPOLY- fun to play with all the family