My yard: “I help my Dad, John Doran, in his yard. He is a contractor. We have about 44 machines including tractors, diggers, ploughs, bulldozers, a dumper and a vintage combine. We also have hens and ducks.”
The machinery: My Dad has a John Deere 6620 and a Case International – these are his most important machines as they are his working tractors and his other tractors are vintage.”
The system: “We have a Massey on hire that we call the Goldbelly because my Dad painted the engine gold.”
My routine: “Every day after school I get something to eat and do my homework. Then I get changed and when my Dad gets home I go down the yard. I feed the animals every morning before school.”
My favourite job: “My favourite job on the yard is washing the machinery and sweeping the tractors out.”
Part-time lorry driver: “I often go on the lorry with my Dad. We go to a lot of places. He draws loads out of the quarry. I really like going in the lorry. It is a lot of fun.”
Favourite shop: “My favourite shop is Borris Agri Centre. We usually go in to buy two bags of chicken pellets and two bags of worker dog nuts.”
Family: “My Mam is Edwina and my two sisters are Jessica and Shauna. I have a Rottweiler called Bobby, 14 cats, 12 chickens and five ducks.”
Next steps: “As soon as I can, I want my lorry licence. I don’t want to go to college, I want to work right away. I also want to get my tractor licence and be a contractor like my Dad.”
