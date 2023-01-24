The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall for batches of raw chicken products due to the presence of salmonella typhimurium.

‘Western Brand’ is recalling expired batches of raw chicken products due to the detection of the pathogen.

The chicken was sold as fresh, but was actually past its use-by date. However, the labels state the meat is suitable for home freezing.

Several Aldi, Lidl, Dunnes Stores and Tesco chicken products have been recalled with a full list available here. Recall notices will also be displayed at the point of sale.

Salmonella danger

People infected with salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between six and 72 hours.

The FSAI said the most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody.

“Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

“Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission. The elderly, infants and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness,” he said.

