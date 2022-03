There have been some reports of outbreaks of grass fever around the country’s marts this week.

You generally see incidences every year at the beginning of April and like COVID-19 it’s extremely contagious.

Symptoms include paying over €3/kg for little scuts of weanlings and not being able to watch grass grow without having cattle on it.

It was initially thought that high fertiliser prices would have cured it.

Rain could help stop the spread.