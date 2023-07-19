Minister Charlie McConalogue is disappointed considering the efforts of farmers. \ Philip Doyle

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said the outcome of the recent Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) report of the water quality review of the nitrates derogation “yielded a hugely disappointing result".

This report was required as a condition of Ireland's current derogation, he said “considering the efforts of the agricultural sector, it puts our challenge into stark reality”.

The Department of Agriculture negotiated a new nitrates derogation for Ireland in 2022, which will last from 2022 to 2025.

These challenging discussions led to greater conditionality being linked to the derogation in response to reductions in Irish water quality since the last derogation was negotiated in 2017, the Department said on Wednesday.

Levels remain 'too high'

Minister McConalogue stated that: “While Irish farmers are engaging with this increased conditionality to reduce the loss of nutrients to water, unfortunately the levels of nutrients in many of our waters remain too high.”

However, he also said: “Ireland’s water quality is good relative to most EU member states.

"Achieving improvements in water quality is a top priority for me with engagement on multiple fronts," he added.

"My recent investment of €60m, in partnership with Minister [for Housing Darragh] O’Brien, is evidence of my commitment to working collaboratively with farmers and the sector on this priority.

“Officials from both my Department and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage continue to engage with the Commission in respect of the EPA report and its impact on the nitrates action programme,” Minister McConalogue said.

Water quality meeting

The Minister for Agriculture said: “While my officials are actively engaging with the Commission to seek flexibility, the first step was to engage with those impacted.

"To advance this, the agriculture water quality working group, which has been intensively meeting over recent weeks, met again this week.

“At this meeting, stakeholders were asked to submit views regarding flexibilities that they felt should be sought in terms of the Commission requirement to reduce the limit for derogation farmers from 250kg livestock manure N/ha to 220kg/ha,” he explained.

“I know how important the derogation is to those who use it and I want to ensure that it is protected and maintained. We must work together to secure productive, efficient stocking rates for Irish farmers for the years ahead,” Minister McConalogue concluded.