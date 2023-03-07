More redundancies and possible machinery manufacturing partnerships seem imminent at Keenan, as the Alltech-owned company sets out to “cut costs to return to profitability”, the Irish Farmers Journal can reveal.

On Friday 3 March, an unconfirmed number of staff received letters notifying them that they are at risk of redundancy, with their jobs part of an ongoing consultation process. Although not confirmed, its understood this number is in the region of 45 staff. This follows the news broken by the Irish Farmers Journal in January that a dozen redundancies had been taken by staff at Keenan.