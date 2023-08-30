Drivers trying to get a quick route to Edinburgh left their cars in a farmers field over the weekend. \ Philip Doyle

Aretha Franklin’s Respect came to mind when I learned that a farmer outside Edinburgh discovered over 1,000 cars parked up in his newly sown field over the weekend.

The drivers, descending on the Scottish city for the rugby and the Fringe Festival, decided to abandon their vehicles in the farmer’s field when the adjoining ‘park and ride’ carpark for a train into the city was full.

Farmer William Innes said 7ac of the 23ac field has been destroyed and that as it had been recently planted with cereals, he will have to sow again.