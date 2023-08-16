Ireland’s network of almost 90 livestock marts continue to enjoy strong growth, with throughput increasing by another 91,999 head in 2022, to reach some 1.82m bovines traded, as detailed in Figure 1. This excludes 98,290 animals presented for sale and returning home unsold. Throughput has increased steadily in recent years despite numerous challenges, the most obvious of which being the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many mart managers now comment that their sales are in a stronger place following the restrictions, with most citing the introduction of online sales platforms as being a challenge initially, but now a key part of their business. The technology has been key in reviving the trade for slaughter-fit animals, with the cull cow trade particularly benefitting.

2023 performance

The latest mart movement figures available from the Department of Agriculture for the first six months of 2023 are detailed in Table 1. Mart throughput is in line with 2023 performance, with just 5,338 fewer animals traded. As can be readily seen, marts in Munster handle almost 50% of all animals presented for sale. This is again due to the large dairy population within counties Cork and Tipperary, possessing almost 40% of the national dairy cow herd.

Leinster is next up, followed by Connacht and Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan. Sales in Connacht and Leinster are stronger in the second half of the year due to high numbers of weanlings traded, but not anywhere near the level required to close the gap with Munster. For the 2022 sales year, marts in Munster accounted for 46% of 1.82m animals traded, followed by 23% in Leinster, 21% in Connacht and 10% in Ulster.

Increased movements

As also detailed in Figure 1, the number of animal movements has increased majorly over the last decade, rising from 2.53m movements in 2012 to 3.23m movements in 2023. Farm-to-farm movements are the main driver of this increase. Movements peaked in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 restrictions preventing mart sales, but still remain well above the norm, at 1.41m movements in 2020. The growth in farm-to-farm movements has reflected growth in the national dairy herd, with 60% of movements being animals sired by a dairy bull, or calves less than six weeks of age. This is also detailed in Figure 3.

It should be noted that farm-to-farm movements also include animals transferred by means of a contract-rearing agreement, with this sometimes accounting for two movements on the one animal in the same year.

Age and sire type

Mart and farm-to-farm movements by age and sire type are detailed in Figures 2 and 3. Mart movements are dominated by the trade of weanlings aged six to 12 months of age, and store cattle varying from one to two years of age. This is underpinned by progeny of a beef sire across all age brackets. In contrast, farm-to-farm movements are dominated by the trading of calves with dairy bull calves less than six weeks of age, accounting for in excess of 150,000 movements. Beef-bred male calves from the dairy herd are not far behind at 119,000 head, with females at just over 102,000 head. The other standout category is cows aged in excess of 30 months of age.

Breed type

Figure 5 details mart movements by breed. The Limousin breed tops the list at 409,522 head, but is closely followed by Friesian at 389,548 head. Charolais and Aberdeen Angus-sired cattle are closely aligned, with the Aberdeen Angus breed experiencing huge growth over the last decade.

The same can be said of the Hereford breed, with calf throughput underpinning this increase, with breeds such as the Simmental reducing in number.

The Belgian Blue breed had witnessed a significant reduction, but numbers have recovered somewhat in the last two years.

As expected, Friesian-sired animals dominate farm-to-farm movements. The breed accounts for 586,900 head, or 41.5% of all farm-to-farm movements.

The Aberdeen Angus breed is next, again driven by the trade of dairy cross animals.

Key points

Mart throughput increased by in excess of 90,000 head in 2022 to reach 1.81m head.

Marts in Munster accounted for 46% of all mart sales in 2022.

Mart sales have increased by over 338,000 head in the last decade, with farm-to-farm movements increasing by 360,000 head.

The main type of animals traded in marts are weanling and store cattle, while farm-to-farm movements are dominated by the trade of calves.